A Coast car wash owner has been forced to employ a security guard after a string of break ins.
A Coast car wash owner has been forced to employ a security guard after a string of break ins.
Crime

Car wash ramps up security after string of break ins

Matt Collins
3rd Dec 2020 12:06 PM
A Coast car wash has been forced to employ a security guard after suffering a string of successive break ins.

Noosaville car wash owner David Cooper has ramped up security after three late night break ins in three weeks.

Footage from F1 Car and Dog Wash on Lionel Donovan Dr shows two people breaking into a vending machine just before midnight on Wednesday.

The car wash owner believes it is the same two people involved in the previous two break ins.

 

 

The footage has been passed on to Noosa police.

The offenders made off with a couple of hundred dollars but the damage left behind was in the thousands.

"Our customers are the ones who get affected," Mr Cooper said.

"I pride myself on making sure everything works every time, all the time."

The recent thefts have been the first time in five years the business has had to deal with break ins.

"It will absolutely happen again," he said.

It couldn't come at a worse time as the car wash geared up for a busy Christmas period.

"I'll be employing a security guard to walk the grounds to stop the vandalism," Mr Cooper said.

