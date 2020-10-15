Car windows smashed, property stolen at tourist hot spot

Car windows are being smashed and property stolen at popular Coast destinations.

Police have warned car windows are being smashed and property stolen at a Sunshine Coast tourist hot spot.

Beerwah police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson has reminded visitors to the National Parks in the Glass House Mountains to secure their belongings in their cars and out of sight.

Senior Sergeant Anderson said two cars had their windows smashed and property stolen from the Mt Ngungun carpark this week.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the carpark on Fullertons Rd, Glass House Mountains between 5-6am on Monday.

Sen-Sgt Anderson also said business owners should be vigilant after a number of fake $50 notes were passed at business in Landsborough recently.

Sen-Sgt Anderson said owners should educate their staff in the detection of fake notes and check the quality of the notes received.

The white image in the clear window of the note should not be able to be scratched.

Police are investigating and will be reviewing any CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the offenders.