Caravan crash along the Burnett Hwy in Binjour on July 8. Picture: Sam Turner
News

CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

Sam Turner
Tristan Evert
8th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 6:07 AM
TWO people have escaped with only minor injuries after their car and caravan rolled along the Burnett Hwy.

The nightmare crash was attended by paramedics, fire crews and police just after 11.35am Wednesday, with reports both vehicles had rolled driving towards Binjour.

 

Emergency crews found the wreckage only 300m from the Binjour Bowls Club, with the caravan's contents strewn across the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and a woman in their 70s survived the crash, and were transported to Gayndah Hospital around 1pm in a stable condition.

Police had closed one lane of traffic while emergency crews were assessing the scene, with the Burnett Hwy opening just after 1pm.

