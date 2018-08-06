Menu
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic.
Breaking

Caravan causes three-car pile up at CQ intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Aug 2018 1:27 PM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a crash in Central Queensland where a caravan pulled out in front of busy traffic.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews attended the crash at the intersection of Dawson and Burnett Hwy, Biloela where a caravan and two cars were involved.

It is believed the caravan, being towed by a car, pulled out into oncoming traffic at the intersection around 1.15pm, resulting in the crash.

One of the vehicles hit a traffic light pole at the intersection and the lights are not working.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene as a car is leaking a "substance".

Queensland Police Service are also on scene.

All people involved in the incident are out of the vehicles and paramedics did not transport anybody to hospital.

biloela caravan crash editors picks qas qps tmbbreakingnews
