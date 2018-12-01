Caring for Noosa needy is Uniting Target

Target in Noosa are again linking with UnitingCare to help families in need at Christmas.

NOOSA Target at the Junction is again joining with the Uniting Church's social justice department to help out disadvantaged families and individuals.

The Christmas appeal with UnitingCare will wind up o Christmas with the monies raised and gifts given will be distributed by local charity, United Synergies in the Noosa are.

There will also be further distributions out west in drought-affected districts.

UnityCare spokesman Randall Woodley said this arrangement has been running for some years and last year more than $1500 worth of Christmas hampers and children's gifts were distributed to about one hundred families in the Noosa-Tewantin area by United Synergies.

These families and individuals were in financial difficulties and their Christmases were made more enjoyable by the generosity of the local public.

Customers visiting the Target store will be asked to purchase one or more Christmas baubles for $2 and these can be hung onto their own Christmas tree. Customers are also encouraged to buy or leave unwrapped gifts at the store for distribution to needy families.

This appeal is running at every Target Store throughout Australia and the organisers hope to raise four million dollars to be distributed before Christmas.

For more information contact UnitingCare at- christmasappeal@ucare

qld.com.au or ring Randall on 0417 712 616.