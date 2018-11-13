Carmel cherishes 30 year stay with intake of 'grandstudents'

SIMPLY THE BEST: Peregian Kindy's much-loved Carmel Desjardins with Lara, one of her grandstudents for 2019.

WHEN Carmel Desjardins began teaching at Peregian Beach Community Kindy in 1988, she never imagined she might still be there guiding her 'grandstudents' through their special early education experiences.

But having shaped her workplace of 30 years into natural play-based, joyful and stress-free haven for children and their families, it's no surprise Carmel has enticed "return customers”.

And all are made to feel welcome and supported and tothe delight of Carmel and her support crew, four former kindy "kids” have returned with their own children as students − or 'grandstudents' as Carmel proudly calls them.

And there's more to come.

Allana Sinclair, one of Carmel's kindy class of 1989 and her husband Liam Fromyhr (class of 1986), say they feel so lucky to come back as parents, to a place they both remember so fondly as children.

Allana and Liam's son Hunter was a kindy kid in 2016 and 2017. His sister Lara starts at kindy in 2019, followed by little sister Kaia in 2023.

"When Hunter came to kindy, we were able to relive memories of tree climbing, mud baths, patty cake hats, dancing and flopsie the bunny," Allana said.

"Hunter has made some lifelong friendships from his kindy time. He speaks so warmly about Carmel and when each time he sees her she is so genuine and caring towards him."

Co-director Lisa Stanley echoed Allana's sentiments, describing her colleague as a dedicated, innovative teacher who cares deeply for young children.

"She truly understands the importance of allowing each child the time and space to play, to be themselves, and develop confidence," Lisa said.

The kindy is also well known for the wonderful partnerships the staff form with families. Parents and grandparents are equally free to share their ups and downs as they all embark on the kindy adventure together.

Carmel continues to have the same patience and dedication with each and every family and kindy student.

Allana said Carmel learns what makes each child unique and creates a one-of-a-kind kindy experience that could not be duplicated,

"Carmel has not changed her nurturing loving nature in all the years."

Carmel certainly appreciates all the love, fulfilment and respect she has received in return.

"I guess I found my dream job in 1988 and I still find it exciting and challenging," Carmel said.

"Each day is an exciting new adventure with my little friends and each year is really a celebration of childhood."