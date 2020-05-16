Menu
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr in Kirwan around 2.18pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
News

Emergency services deal with traffic chaos

by SAM FLANAGAN
16th May 2020 8:13 PM
Townsville emergency services were flat out this afternoon, with two major car crashes leaving multiple people in hospital.

The first incident occurred in Kirwan around 2.18pm, with two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr.

Two patients were trapped as a result of the crash and needed to be extricated by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

The two patients were transported to hospital as a result of the incident, including a male in his 20s who had facial injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Less than half an hour later there was also a two vehicle crash at West End.

 

Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived.

It's believed a male in his 20s suffered spinal injuries as a result of the incident.

The other person assessed declined transportation after the crash.

 

Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Originally published as CARNAGE: Emergency services deal with traffic chaos

crashes emergency services multi-vehicle crash

