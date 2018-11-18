Menu
Carol into the Christmas spirit

18th Nov 2018

DOONAN will hold their third annual Community Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 2.

The House with No Steps will come alive featuring a line up of local talent and visit from the "man in red” himself.

Perfomer will include The Kitty Kats, Flashback Duo, Debra Casey, Emma Tomlinson, Little Seed Theatre Company, Hamburger Music Productions, Good Shepherd Lutheran College and Noosa District Concert Band.

Gates open from 4pm, with parking available on site for a gold coin donation, and people are asked to bring a picnic rug, insect repellent and your singing voices.

Food will be available to purchase including hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, potato swirls, coffee, slushies, snow cones, fairy floss and pop corn.

Organisers say it is the perfect way to celebrate with the local community.

