Carol Lloyd Award a big career boost

TALENTED FOUR: Last year's Carol Lloyd Award winner Leanne Tennant (second from left) with finalists Bec Laughton, Harriette Pilbeam and Sue Ray. Rob Maccoll

UPCOMING female singer-songwriters are encouraged to enter the Carol Lloyd Award which is championed by our very own Aussie recording artist Katie Noonan.

The prize includes a $15,000 grant to either record a full-length album or record and tour an EP.

The award, now in its third year, gives recipients a head start in their career, the opportunity to broaden their experience within the music industry and helps them realise their goals as an emerging artist.

Applicants can submit up to three tracks of original music and supporting material.

Carol Lloyd was the first Australian female singer-songwriter to front a successful rock band, making her name in the ultimate boys' club when she started out with Railroad Gin in the 1970s, then the Carol Lloyd Band, and finally as a solo artist, stacking up number one hits along the way.

"Queensland has a remarkable history of producing world-class songwriters and storytellers,” Ms Noonan said.

"This award aims to continue this tradition and pay tribute to an incredible trailblazing woman of Australian music.

"Carol paved the way for so many women and I have no doubt our award winners will continue to do the same - celebrating and supporting our unique Queensland identity and taking it to the world stage.”

Ms Noonan joins the judging panel with Joc Curran, Leanne de Souza, Sean Sennett, John Willsteed and Annie Peterson.

Entries are now open and will close on Friday, March 1. Go to www.qmf.org.au.