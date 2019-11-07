Carols in tune with Peregian’s fighting and soon to be festive spirit

Santa skydives in to Peregian Beach for the Christmas Carols and is escorted to his adoring fans.

Santa skydives in to Peregian Beach for the Christmas Carols and is escorted to his adoring fans.

HAVING come through the fires, Peregian Beach will be keener than ever to celebrate its fabulous Christmas Carols now in their 55th consecutive year starting 3pm.

rganisers say save Sunday December 1 at Peregian Beach Park for this special treat as the East Coast Originals, host this family special which sees a skydiving Santa as always arriving in style at 4.30pm on the beach thanks to Skydive Australia

ECO who styage the ever popular, not-for-profit Peregian Originals are providing music from local performers, Annie J & Fusion and Andrea Kirwin Trio.

There will be roving performers, face painting, food vendors, market stalls, a plethora of Christmas Carols and will finish with a spectacular display of fireworks over the park at 7.30pm.

ECO president Kimberly Ferguson said: “The Peregian Beach Carols are the highlight of the year for us.

“We see hundreds of children attending with their parents and we love being able to give back to our community.

“It’s been a rough year for our beach community with the fires, so we are looking forward to coming together and taking a moment as a community,” she said.

Those attending the event are encouraged to share ride or use public transport to attend the event with thousands expected to attend to celebrate. Free parking will be available on the Di Hurst Oval however limited space is available.

The Peregian Beach Christmas Carols are funded by the community with a gold coin entry for those attending. This entry fee funds the event and is crucial to ensuring that the carols run each year.

For those looking to be a part of the carols, or wishing to offer their services for the community event, please get in touch with The Peregian Originals directly: eastcoastoriginals2016@gmail.com for further information on the carols please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/765711027182150/.