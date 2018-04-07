Household name buys-in on North Coast

GOLD LOGIE-WINNING TV presenter Carrie­ Bickmore is the latest star to buy at Byron Bay.

The Melbourne-based The Project panellist has secured­ a charming $3 million holiday home.

In the sought-after old town district, the property was a flip after its renovation - having sold for $1.55 million two years ago.

Described as the ultimate holiday pad, it has been bringing in $1000 a night as a holiday let and up to $10,000 a week during peak season.

Bickmore was no doubt checking out properties when she was in Byron over the Christmas break with her partner Chris Walker and their three-year-old daughter Evie.

Carrie Bickmore. Picture: Christian Gilles

The family spent plenty of time at the beach, with Bickmore sharing social media pictures with Evie at the water, captioned: "Love watching the kids play at the beach." She also noted they "never get bored" at the "best playground ever".

Her property purchase is just a short walk to Clarke's Beach. Set on 935sqm, the renovated four-bedroom 1920s original cottage retains its heritage features.

Sweet digs.

It is set in lush gardens complete with an outdoor bath and copper shower. There's also a bridge, waterfall, boat, swing, veggie patch, exotic feature plants and a garden studio cottage.

Festoon lights illuminate the large back deck kitted out with a fire pit. It has been described as "your own secret garden in the heart of Byron Bay".

A quintessential Byron property, it was sold fully furnished by First National Byron Bay agents Tara Torkkola and Su Reynolds.

It had spent 110 days on the market, with the most recent price guide $2.8 million to $3 million.

There were initial $3.3 million hopes.

It has been bought through Bickmore's investment company which is co-directed by her father, Brian, one of the founding members­ of Austereo.

Byron has been a hot bed for recent celebrity activity, with even the world's biggest stars seeking to gain a slice of the remote paradise.

There are whispers Hollywood A-lister and Gold Coast girl Margot Robbie has bought an eco-friendly home near the beach, while Matt Damon and his family ha rented the Broken Head property next-door to good mate Chris Hemsworth.