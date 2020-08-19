Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple cars have been crushed and emergency services are on scene after a scaffolding collapse on the NSW Central Coast.
Multiple cars have been crushed and emergency services are on scene after a scaffolding collapse on the NSW Central Coast.
News

Cars crushed as wall of scaffolding falls

by Sarah McPhee
19th Aug 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

A row of cars have been crushed and there are reports one person has head injuries after a scaffolding collapse in Gosford on the New South Wales Central Coast.

﻿A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au they attended the scene around 3pm on Wednesday along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Nine reports the incident occurred on the intersection of Gosford's main street - Mann St - and Erina St.

All lanes of Mann St are closed in both directions between Erina St East and Donnison St.

 

More to come

Originally published as Cars crushed as wall of scaffolding falls

scaffolding collapse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Premium Content Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Council News A top surfer turned successful builder is taking Noosa Council to court for deciding to wipe out his building plans.

        New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Premium Content New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Crime DNA technology could be key to identifying man found near Nambour

        Hi-tech plans to tackle Peregian fire storms

        Premium Content Hi-tech plans to tackle Peregian fire storms

        News It’s the revenge of the geeks working at the council-developed digital hub to help...

        Give a little, help a lot: Charity appeal to be livestreamed

        Premium Content Give a little, help a lot: Charity appeal to be livestreamed

        Community Wishlist Giving Day encourages locals to dig deep for a good cause