Cars destroyed as fireys battle multiple bushfires

MORE than a dozen old cars went up in flames yesterday as fireys fought several blazes in the Humpty Doo area, about 40kms from Darwin, for a second day in a row.

Explosions could be heard from the blaze on Bridgemary Cres as the old cars burned, producing thick black smoke, at 2.30pm yesterday.

Anglesey Rd was closed for several hours to allow water bombing around Bridgemary Cres and neighbouring streets to be undertaken.

The Arnhem Highway was closed for several hours on Monday as fire came close to the highway and made driving dangerous. Picture: Che Chorley

Late yesterday, residents in the area were assessing the damage to their properties.

The Arnhem Hwy was also closed between Freds Pass Rd and Zamia Rd as thick smoke made visibility difficult and fire crews worked beside the road to control the blaze.

A fire ban remains in place today in the Darwin and Adelaide River area as severe fire conditions are forecast.

A tree goes up on Bridgemary Cres, Girraween on Monday. Picture: Che Chorley

MORE ON THE 2020 BUSHFIRE SEASON

In photos: Bushfires rage across the Top End

Poor bushfire preparation a danger in Darwin rural area, say fireys, as residents express frustration over backburning

Limitless praise for volunteer firefighters saving Territory communities

On Sunday, a bushfire ripped through properties on Woodcote Cres and Pioneer Dr, with several homes coming close to being lost.

Connor Rowley, 12, alerted his aunt and grandparents to the fire after he noticed smoke at the back of the property.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was just metres from their home.

They called triple 0 and evacuated the house, taking with them the family pets, important documents and photos.

Properties in the Darwin rural area were once again under threat from bushfire on Monday, which was another severe fire danger day for the region. Picture: Che Chorley

Connor's dad Ken Rowley said neighbours had come to pitch in and help alongside fireys as the fire engulfed the shed, a cool room and a car.

The family had a sleepless night making sure no spot fire ignited.

"(We're) just lucky, the fact that no one got hurt, (and) we saved all the pets," Mr Rowley said.

"I thought the house was gonna go because … you could see the fire from the back bedroom. So, it was just right there. And some leaves on the roof of the house were lit up."

Ken Rowley and son Connor Rowley, 12 are thankful they are safe after a fire ripped through their family home on Sunday, destroying a shed, car and cool room. Picture: Che Chorley

Woodcote Cres resident Jerremiah Johnson arrived home on Sunday to find the shed at his rental home had been destroyed by fire.

Mr Johnson said he had just cried when he realised the shed containing all his possessions had been destroyed.

"All my stuff's in there, everything I own, all my tools, bikes, guns, fishing rods, everything," he said.

He lost six motorbikes, three guns, fishing rods and tools.

"I haven't even added it (the cost of the destroyed items) up yet, it just makes me cry," he said.

Jerremiah Johnson lost six motorbikes in the blaze after the shed they were stored in caught fire. Picture: Che Chorley

Originally published as Cars destroyed as fireys battle multiple bushfires in rural area