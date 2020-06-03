Cars recalled over serious defect

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vehicles have been recalled. Picture: M 93 / Wikimedia Commons

The world's second biggest carmaker has recalled thousands of vehicles in Australia over fears parts of the car could detach and cause collisions.

On Tuesday Volkswagen issued recall notices for 2627 Tiguan R-Line and 72 Touareg vehicles.

The Tiguan R-Line vehicles sold between November 2016 and December 31 2019 have a pretty noticeable defect.

"Due to deviations in the bonding process, the roof spoiler may partially or completely detach from the vehicle," Volkswagen said in its recall notice.

The company warned detached roof spoilers could lead to "increased risk of an accident and/or injury to vehicle occupants and other road users".

Volkswagen has also recalled several dozen Touareg models sold between December last year until the end of May.

Some of those vehicles may have been incorrectly welded in the gearbox oil pipe, and could leak transmission fluid.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced the recalls via its Product Safety website.

Volkswagen will contact affected owners to arrange and inspection and repair the defect for free.

If you don't want to wait for them to contact you, call the Volkswagen Recall Campaign Hotline on 1800 504 076 or contact your nearest Volkswagen dealer.

Volkswagen has now issued three recalls this year for 18,797 cars.

In April the company recalled 16,098 Golf, Jetta, Passat, Polo and Caddyvehicles from 2012 to 2014 due to gearbox issues.

