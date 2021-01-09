Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Layla Cheyne North was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday January 8. Picture: Facebook
Layla Cheyne North was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday January 8. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Case of alleged serial twerker accused of assaulting cops adjourned

Lacee Froeschl
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An 18-year-old girl who allegedly grabbed a mop and twerked so much at a McDonald's that police were called was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Layla Cheyne North was to face seven charges in court including public nuisance, wilful damage and assaulting and obstructing police.

The Chronicle previously reported Ms North is alleged to have committed the public nuisance charge at the Dalby McDonald's about 12.30am on November 20, when police were called in relation to a disturbance.

Police alleged North wouldn't stop twerking, doing handstands and stumbling around the establishment.

North then allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk as police officers entered and tried to lock herself in the public bathroom, before she was arrested.

The court heard the following day North was also charged with being a public nuisance outside the Criterion Hotel Dalby, where she later allegedly assaulted and obstructed police and damaged a watch-house cell.

North did not attend Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 as scheduled, and instead sent a letter instructing she would plead guilty to all seven charges.

Her matter was adjourned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court as she had moved to the area.

North was to appear in person on Thursday January 7, 2021 but Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said she again sent in a letter stating she was at a funeral and wished to seek an adjournment.

hervey bay magistrates court layla cheyne north
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Testing clinics open this weekend across the Coast

        Premium Content Testing clinics open this weekend across the Coast

        News Authorities are on high alert after a woman flew into Queensland and has tested positive to the UK strain of COVID-19.

        50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Premium Content 50mm rainfall totals, more in store for Coast

        Weather Isolated showers have soaked the Sunshine Coast with more to come

        Coast sparks citizenship interest

        Premium Content Coast sparks citizenship interest

        News Coast creates heightened interest in citizenship pledges

        In the box seat to save our wildlife

        Premium Content In the box seat to save our wildlife

        News Custom-made boxes provide sanctuary for our fire impacted critters on the Coast.