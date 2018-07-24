Cash-flow needed for council to carry out river policing

YOUR SAY: Noosa Council calls for feedback on the draft Noosa River plan.

THE draft Noosa River Plan is to be sent out for public consultation with a staff warning about the importance of being able to pay for greater protections.

It needs new fee charging powers to cover the estimated $2.3 million in costings to implement the plan over the first five years of operation.

"Without transfer of state management responsibilities, this cost may result in an impact on general rates and potentially the environment, tourism and heritage levies,” a staff report said.

"If council does not receive state approval to take on the management responsibilities for anchoring, mooring and living on the river, council as mooring manager will not have the ability to set fees for mooring in the river.

"Council as manager of anchoring and living on board, would also not have the ability to consider establishing fees for living on the river and anchoring in the river.”

The report said the state has already advised council cannot be authorised under the Land Act to take on management of the commercial jetty leases.

Noosa is looking for new river-use revenue to recover costs for the establishment of a new dedicated river management unit to coordinate and implement the plan.

"The proposed responsibilities of the unit include conducting education and compliance activities of the Noosa River marine zones,” the report said.

The new body would investigate sewage and other contaminants released from vessels and would also be a first-response to complaints and emerging issues such as illegal camping on islands, and will pursue legislative changes to prohibit long term unattended anchoring in the river.

"The annual cost associated with the river management unit is averaged at $172,200 per annum,” the report said.

"All of these additional council actions come at a cost, which is why council is keen to hear the community's thoughts on the suggestions raised in the draft plan,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"To what extent are residents prepared to pay for improved river monitoring and actions?”