Cash for Coast’s 2021 country shows rolls up

Noosa Country Show has been reluctantly cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Money is set to roll up, roll up for Noosa and Sunshine Coast to help ensure the COVID-19 impacted shows go on in to the future.

From Kenilworth to Pomona down to Woodford the Coast show societies will receive a slice the State Government’s $2.1 million grants program.

VIRAL HIT: Noosa Show won’t go on

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of the local show will be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The local show plays an enormous role in bringing communities together to meet, compare, compete and most importantly, connect,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and workmanship.

“On top of that, they give local economies a boost right across the state.

Across the region, the grants will assist Show Societies including:

Noosa A H & I Society – $14,419

Eumundi Park Recreation & Showgrounds Association – $6,770

Kenilworth Show and Rodeo Sub-Committee – $8,431

Maleny Show Society – $12,326

Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show Society – $38,254

Woodford A P & I Assn Inc – $7,663

The program provides financial support for operating costs and show societies who own their grounds can use up to 50 per cent of their funding towards new infrastructure works.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies GM Trevor Beckingham said: “Many of the smaller show societies in particular, would find it extremely difficult to conduct their local show without this assistance from the Queensland Government,” Mr Beckingham said.

For more information: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/ssgp