Cash for needy: Locals don’t miss a Hoofbeat

At the Hoofbeats funds presentation are Martine Firth with Trixie, local MP Ted O'Brien and Sue Williams with Mack.

WHEN it comes to riding to the rescue Doonan’s Hoofbeats Sanctuary has its options covered.

The volunteers not only provide hope children in need thanks to learning on horseback, they also take loving care of the specially trained mounts who have had to overcome neglect and hardship.

Hoofbeats is one of two deserving community groups locally sharing in $10,000 thanks to the Federal Government’s Volunteer Grants program.

The other worthy local group is the Sunshine Coast Physical Culture Club which receives $4990 to help with restoration of the North Arm School of Arts Hall where the group trains.

Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien said the Hoofbeats and Culure Club volunteers freely gave their time and skills to support others and deserved to be celebrated.

“It’s amazing how far the dollar goes when it’s given to grassroots organisations who need it the most,” Mr O’Brien said.

“People often give of themselves through local organisations and this grant program recognises and supports those everyday heroes who bind our community together.”

Horse care volunteer manager Sue Williams said the group’s $5000 funding grant would help with volunteer training.

“We run equine assisted learning programs for children and we require properly qualified mentors so we need to provide training and also first aid training for our volunteers,” Ms Williams explained.

“We’re also a horse rescue sanctuary so all our horses have come from difficult circumstances where they’ve been at risk and we rehabilitate the horses here too.

“We really value our volunteers and are always looking for more. If anyone is interested they can check out www.hoofbeats.org.au,” she said.

In all, 18 groups across the Fairfax electorate are sharing in more than $60,000.