Cashing in by the million at Noosaville recycle centre

Locals have been making a beeline to Containers for Change in Nosaville.

NOOSA is relishing the recycle Containers for Change big cash in with more than one million eligible containers returned in Noosaville in just more than two months at refund point, Express Recycling.

That’s $100,000 paid to a thrifty local community, including individuals, families, community groups and more.

Express recycling manager Paul Mullen said it was important he provide locals with easy access to the scheme, as well as a personable customer experience through face-to-face customer service.

“We offer this at all five depots that we operate under the scheme, which has been well received by local communities,” said Mr Mullen.

“We have employed five locals at the Noosaville depot, including some through a return to work program.

“It’s great to be able to provide employment opportunities, especially to those who may have been out of the workforce.”

The Action St over-the-counter depot provides container refunds to the community – 10 cents for every eligible container as part of the Containers for Change scheme.

Customers have the option to receive their refund as cash or via EFT if they have registered for a scheme ID on the Containers for Change website.

Customers can donate their refund to community groups, including sporting clubs, schools and registered charities by quoting the group’s scheme ID when they return their containers.

Lids should be removed from the containers.

Express Recycling’s Containers for Change depot is at 26 Action St, Noosaville and is open Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 4.30pm, Saturdays from 9am to 2 pm and Sundays from 9am to 1 pm.

For more information on Containers for Change, or to register for a scheme ID visit www.containersforchange.com.au.