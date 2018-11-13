Cashing in gets good response

CASHING IN: Return-It team member Greta Pilat and Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch encourage the Containers for Change Scheme.

THIRTEEN days into the Queensland Containers for Change Scheme and locals are already cashing in on their recycling.

For every eligible container, consumers are offered a 10-cent refund when they take their recycling to a nominated drop-off location.

On November 1, Re.Group launched its Return-It express bag drop at Bloomhill, Tewantin, and chief development officer Garth Lamb said locals had jumped on the initiative.

"We've had a really strong response and Bloomhill have been fantastic to work with,” he said.

"There are still a lot of questions being asked but all in all people are really excited about it.”

Return-It have also partnered with charities to promote a "change for good” and locally Bloomhill are benefiting from the scheme.

"They get a payment for every container that goes through their site,” Mr Lamb said.

"Not only are people helping the environment and get a 10 cent refund but they are also supporting a local charity.”

Mr Lamb said while the scheme does not take in milk or wine bottles, as they are not commonly littered products, they do accept crushed aluminium cans.

"We are keen to take any rubbish that gets it out of the litter stream,” he said.

People need to pre-register for a scheme ID at the Containers for Change website to be eligible for the refund.

Locals can cash in at 6/97 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin.