Menu
Login
The Cooyar St Ptus tower facility location.
The Cooyar St Ptus tower facility location. Contributed
News

Cashing in well on Cooyar St 'tower play'

14th Jan 2019 5:00 PM

RATEPAYERS look set to profit from a commercial arrangement to allow an Optus Mobile transmission facility on council land in Cooyar St.

Council at its first round of 2019 meetings will vote on a staff recommendation to commercial lease land to allow the transmissions.

"The proposed lease is an 18 square metre area (6m x 3m) adjacent to an existing telecommunications tower on council-owned land,” a report to council said..

"The existing tower is within an area leased to Telstra and the new lease is proposed to allow Optus to co-locate its wireless equipment on the Telstra tower. The proposed lease will provide a compound area for Optus' on-ground equipment and a separate agreement will address the tower co-location.

"The proposal is not subject to a development application, as it is deemed a low-impact facility under federal telecommunications regulations.”

Council will lease the land to Optus for $17,000 a year (plus GST) for four years and four months with agreed three per cent lease increases per annum.

"The lease presents an opportunity to improve service provision by Optus to residents in addition to providing a revenue stream to ratepayers,” the report said.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Tech-savvy volunteers, this one's for you

    Tech-savvy volunteers, this one's for you

    News If you know a thing or two about social media and computers you might be just what Noosa FM are looking for

    UPDATE: Three taken to hospital, one seriously injured

    UPDATE: Three taken to hospital, one seriously injured

    Breaking Beckmans Rd reopens to traffic after crash

    Afternoon for wannabe writers

    Afternoon for wannabe writers

    News Learn the do's and don'ts of writing a novel and self publishing

    Local Partners