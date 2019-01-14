Cashing in well on Cooyar St 'tower play'

RATEPAYERS look set to profit from a commercial arrangement to allow an Optus Mobile transmission facility on council land in Cooyar St.

Council at its first round of 2019 meetings will vote on a staff recommendation to commercial lease land to allow the transmissions.

"The proposed lease is an 18 square metre area (6m x 3m) adjacent to an existing telecommunications tower on council-owned land,” a report to council said..

"The existing tower is within an area leased to Telstra and the new lease is proposed to allow Optus to co-locate its wireless equipment on the Telstra tower. The proposed lease will provide a compound area for Optus' on-ground equipment and a separate agreement will address the tower co-location.

"The proposal is not subject to a development application, as it is deemed a low-impact facility under federal telecommunications regulations.”

Council will lease the land to Optus for $17,000 a year (plus GST) for four years and four months with agreed three per cent lease increases per annum.

"The lease presents an opportunity to improve service provision by Optus to residents in addition to providing a revenue stream to ratepayers,” the report said.