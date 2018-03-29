Mum allegedly faked terminal cancer

ELABORATE STORY: Melissa Quinn has been charged with four counts of obtaining finanical advantage by deception after allegedly raising $45,000 in donations to undertake cancer treatments she never had. Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner

ELABORATE STORY: Melissa Quinn has been charged with four counts of obtaining finanical advantage by deception after allegedly raising $45,000 in donations to undertake cancer treatments she never had. Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner Samantha Elley

A Casino woman allegedly faked cancer to fleece tens of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting donors including Cricket NSW.

Mum of four Melissa Irene Quinn, 34, allegedly concocted an elaborate story in 2014 to raise money for an all-expenses paid trip to California to undergo "life saving" proton radiation therapy.

Ms Quinn was a volunteer for the Casino District Cricket Association at the time.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was one of three Test players to donate signed and framed playing shirts for auction for a $70 per head fund raising event in her honour in October 2014 held at the Casino RSM Club.

NSW State of Origin also donated a jersey.

Prior to the 2014 event she told The Northern Star then she had only two years left to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

"I had cancer two-and-a- half years ago in the uterus, so it wasn't a huge surprise that it's come back," she said.

"The Australian Medical Board is covering 90% of my costs to go to California to receive proton radiation therapy.

"But we need to make up the money for eight weeks of airfares, clinical fees and everyday expenses.

"We've estimated we need to raise $20,000."

In 2015 Ms Quinn started work full-time for Cricket NSW as a development manager for the North Coast region.

Then in 2016, she allegedly claimed she had contracted ovarian cancer and chronic myeloid leukaemia.

"I've got a tumour in my leg and I'll actually be having surgery next week," she told The Northern Star in May 2016.

"It's a bit of a tough time for me at the moment and I'm just looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Cricket NSW then supported her with a number of auctions to raise further funds for her treatment.

During Casino's annual Beef Week celebrations that year Test cricketer and current Sheffield Shield captain Steve O'Keefe helped auction off cricket memorabilia on her behalf.

Sydney sixers and NSW cricketer Steve O'Keefe was part of fundraising activities for Melissa Quinn in Casino.

Her story was the source of widespread media coverage including a feature story on the ABC's 7.30 as well as press released from Cricket NSW which linked to a Gofundme crowdfunding campaign raising funds on her behalf.

Between 2014 and 2016 she is alleged to have raised a total of $45,000 - but police allege it was all lies.

The 34-year-old is charged with four counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, one count of making false document to obtain financial advantage, and using a false document to obtain financial advantage.

She was arrested and charged on Tuesday and granted conditional bail.

Under her bail conditions Ms Quinn is forbidden from approaching or contacting any prosecution witness or any member of Cricket NSW involved in the matter.

The matter is set down for mention in Casino Local Court on 18 April 2018.