Mahalia Cassidy
Netball

Cassidy ready to electrify the Lightning

Natalie Wynne
25th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Mahalia Cassidy had “first day of school” nerves when she first hit the court with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The 25 year old made the move north from the Queensland Firebirds at the end of the last year’s Super Netball season.

“It feels like my first day of school when I first came in, a bit of nerves but so much excitement,” Cassidy said.

“It’s been really great over the last few weeks to settle in and it feels like home already.

“I’m really happy where I am at the moment, I’m really happy to be around such a great group of girls and embark on a new journey.”

Cassidy impressed last season and was recently named in the Diamonds development squad.

“I like something new and a new challenge and that’s why I’m here to take it on,” she said.

“I just really want to get out on court and stamp my authority and play some really good consistent netball.

“2021 is all about consistency for me, I was able to come back from injury and have a pretty good season under my belt but didn’t play the consistent netball that I was after.

“I want to improve my game, improve my defence but also be able to play a whole 60 minutes and do it well.”

Cassidy has big shoes to fill after the retirement of midcourt legend Laura Langman.

“Wherever my role is in the team I’m happy to play anywhere,” she said.

“I can play wing attack, centre, need be in wing defence I can float across too.

“I like playing any position so whatever compliments the team.”

