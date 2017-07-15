Cast your eyes on a famous Falcon at Noosa Hill Climb

RARE CLASSIC: Noel St John Wood and Wayne Hoens with the Tru-Blu Falcon at Bowdens.

WHAT'S your favourite moment in Australian sport?

For motoring enthusiasts it would have to include the famous rock incident involving Dick Johnson and his Tru-Blu Falcon at Bathhurst in 1980.

On July 22-23, Noosa has a chance to get up close to Dick Johnson and this version of the famous Falcon during the 2017 Winter Noosa Hill Climb.

"We're obviously very excited about welcoming Dick and the Tru-Blu Falcon,” said Noel St John Wood of the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club which organises the annual event.

"It's all been made possible through local renowned collector David Bowden, who has kindly loaned the vehicle for the weekend.

"He has had a great connection with Dick and the car and because of that we're all the lucky beneficiaries,” he said.

The course is one of the premier hill climbs in Australia, which takes place on the closed road inside the Gyndier Dr entrance off Cooroy-Noosa Rd, Tewantin and is a speed event where one car and driver runs over a defined uphill winding course, from a standing start, against the clock.

In competition, cars are classified into categories so cars of similar potential performance compete against each other.

The real contest, however, is the individual one where each driver tries on each run to improve their individual time. Competitors love the Noosa Hill Climb and so too the spectators.

This year the focus will be on muscle cars and there are some classics on the way from the Touring Car masters team. Well known drivers will also arrive in the form of Paul Morris, Don Dimitriados, David Falvey, Keith Kassulke and Les Walmsley.

Mr St John Wood said this event will be the largest yet with Dick Johnson appearing on both days and doing what he loves most: meeting his fans.

Bendigo Bank is a long-time sponsor of Noosa Classic Car Club and Tewantin Community Bank branch manager Wayne Hoens and Mr St John Wood were invited by David and Chris Bowden to see their amazing collection of racing classics.

"Wayne and I couldn't wipe the smiles off our faces ... that Tru-Blu Falcon is something special,” Mr St John Wood said.

A street parade and a display of the cars will be held on Hastings St on Friday, July 21 from 3.30pm.

Hill Climb tickets are $15 for the day, $25 for the weekend and children under 14 are free.

For details visit www.noosacarclub.com.au.