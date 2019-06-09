Castaways Beach in Noosa set for safer entry

ONE of Noosa's most popular beach drive destinations should be safer to access for drivers, thanks to a just-complete $265,000 upgrade.

The David Low Way carpark works at Castaways Beach carried out over recent months have formalised the parking area and created room for more vehicles to help the traffic flows of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"We've installed new footpaths to the crossing points, while new two-metre-wide on-road cycle lanes through the area will be welcomed by cyclists,” council spokesman Craig Eldridge said.

Other upgrades carried out by contractor Exceed Concrete Construction were new landscaping, drainage improvements, extra seating and disabled parking bays.

"We're adding a two-and-a-half-metre wide painted median strip to separate the north and southbound lanes, plus we've built a concrete median strip between the road and the beachside carpark,” Mr Eldridge said.

"This will keep traffic moving one way through the carpark, while making it easier and safer for motorists manoeuvring in and out of the car spaces.”

The council also relocated the two nearby bus stops away from the carpark's entry and exit points, formalised the David Low Way pedestrian crossing points with traffic islands, plus added new street lighting and resurfaced the road through the area.

"Residents told us during community consultation they wanted the area made safer for pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.