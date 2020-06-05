Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qld premier
Qld premier
News

Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

Originally published as Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qld state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive blow for subbies in chaos left by Ri-Con collapse

        premium_icon Massive blow for subbies in chaos left by Ri-Con collapse

        News Building company, favoured by Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Noosa councils, owed millions to workers

        Thanks a million: Noosa says jobs to flow from cash splash

        premium_icon Thanks a million: Noosa says jobs to flow from cash splash

        News Is the $1.83 million from the Palaszczuk Government’s $200 million COVID Works for...

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Doctor has fought 15 years to keep Queenslanders healthy

        What may have ‘killed’ budget’s public consultation?

        premium_icon What may have ‘killed’ budget’s public consultation?

        News How something small and unforseen Noosa may sideline council’s plan to consult with...