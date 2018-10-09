Catalina's big makeover

THE MV Catalina is one of Noosa River's best-known crafts, as it regularly plies the waters, hosting year-round sunshine and sunset cruises along the river.

But the river and weather take their toll, and tastes change, so the Catalina is currently out of the water into dry-dock for some TLC, and will be back in business in time for the summer season.

The double-decked boat, which is also the largest vessel on the river, started service in 1989.

"We've owned it for three years,” Noosa local Scott Prince said.

"The initial boat was a single-storey, 12 metres long,” he said.

"It was subsequently extended to 17.5 metres, then another deck was added.

"We haven't changed it since we've had it,” Mr Prince said.

He said the renovation work being carried out would include better weather cover, improved amenities and an upgraded bar, and "provide an enhanced on-board experience for all passengers”.

Mr Prince said the boat's temporary removal from the water had created a lot of local interest.

"We've been overwhelmed with the amount of support from our clients over the past two years and can't wait to welcome everyone back on board in December 2018,” Mr Prince said.

"We don't have an exact date as our renovations are still under way, but we do have a number of events booked in late December, along with a heavily booked 2019 calendar.

"As soon as we're back in the water it will be a case of all hands on deck, literally.”

Mr Prince said fans could keep in touch with the boat's renovation progress and accurate re-float date on major social media outlets.