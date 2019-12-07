Catch 22 taking tourists out deep sea fishing

Third generation fisherman Clint Ruster is back where he should be – steering a fishing charter on the open ocean.

After getting out of the industry six years ago, the 41-year-old has come full circle with the launch of a new vessel.

“I got back into it because I was sick of doing real work,” jokes Clint.

“I just love being on the water in all aspects really. I like dealing with tourists and my whole family are water people.”

After selling their fishing charter business in 2014, Clint did subcontracting work for Telstra on the NBN roll out and focused on raising his three kids with wife Kirsten.

“But you can’t keep him off the water,” says Kirsten.

“It was a hard few years for him until he got the go ahead from his wife – me – to get his boat.”

The new 3600 Series 36-foot commercial catamaran christened Catch 22 hit the water in October for the family’s latest venture Deep Sea Fishing Co. Noosa.

Operating out of Noosa Marina, they run half, three-quarter and full-day charters to local reefs and secret offshore locations.

Catch 22 has a large sun-protected deck which offers fishers more space per person, large lounges and indoor toilets.

It is the eighth boat the family has operated out of Noosa since the Rusters started the business in 1989.

The Ruster name is synonymous with fishing and generations of family men enjoyed reputations as both passionate and crazy fishers.

In the 1930s and 40s the Rusters were well-known in the Redland Bay area and a plaque in their memory remains today in Rusters Reserve at Orchard Beach.

Clint started working on boats in the mid-1990s and by the age of 21 had become a skipper coxswain when his family started the Trekka fleet.

Clint skippered the Trekka boats for 20 years, taking thousands of keen fishers to his special locations and reefs off Noosa to catch mackerel, cobia, tuna, perch, red emperor, sweet lip and more.

“I’ve done this since I was 14; it’s something I know really well and love doing,” he said.

“It’s great to be back into it. In six weeks since we started we have done 16 charters and the fishing is still good.”

Half day charters ($160 per person) run for five hours, a three-quarter day ($200pp) is seven hours and full day ($240pp) is nine hours.

For more information visit deepseafishingco.com.au/