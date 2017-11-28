Catch a Noosa Christmas event near you

LIGHT IT UP: The Noosa Boathouse light hosted an event to light the irst Christmas tree of the season on Friday.

THE Noosa Boathouse kicked off Christmas celebrations in Noosa on Friday with the first public Christmas trees lighting up for the season.

Hundreds of families spent the evening on the Noosa Boathouse lawn listening to Christmas carols and counting down to the two tree lightings - one atop the restaurant's roof, the other on the corner of Thomas St.

The event also raised money for men's health campaign Movember with chefs Matt Golinski and Shane Bailey cooking up a sausage sizzle and beef brisket burgers.

There's plenty of Christmas events in Noosa in weeks to follow - here they are in chronological order:

Hastings St Christmas Tree

Catch the Hastings St Christmas tree turning on the glow from 5.30pm this Friday evening, with street performers, a visit from Santa, and a small gift for every child.

Christmas in Cooroy

Cooroy will turn on the lights this weekend as well, with Christmas events on Friday and Saturday. From 6pm, Cooroy's giant Christmas tree near the Cooroy RSL will light up the night, and there's even a chance of snow predicted. Following the tree-lighting, catch a special outdoor movie The Santa Clause above the Cooroy Library from 7.30pm. On Saturday, the annual Christmas in Cooroy event kicks off from 4pm. This year the community will take in the wonder of Christmas with Santa racing, a street parade, live music, carols, face painting, free amusement rides and fireworks.

Gallery Christmas Market

Also on Saturday is the Noosa Regional Gallery's Christmas Market and Repair Fair at Pelican St, Tewantin, from 11am.

Doonan Christmas Carols

The second annual Doonan Community Christmas Carols is being held on Sunday, December 3 at House with No Steps from 5-8pm. Featuring a host of talented local performers, including The Kitty Kats, Gambler, Cello Dreaming and Debra Casey, there will also be a guest appearance by a certain "man in red”.

Eumundi Christmas Carols

On December 9 head to the Eumundi Christmas Carols from 6.30pm at the Eumundi Amphitheatre for a chance to meet Santa and special guests from Frozen and The Trolls Movie.

Tewantin Christmas Carnival

December 10 from 4pm is the Tewantin Christmas Carnival, with carols, music, rides, food, a petting zoo and fireworks at Memorial Park.

Salvos Christmas Carols

Join the Noosa Salvos on December 10 from 5pm for Christmas festivities, at the Salvos Church, 6 Bartlett St, Noosaville.

Peregian Beach Christmas Carols

From 5pm on December 12 is the Peregian Beach Christmas Carols at Peregian Beach park, including food, music and a visit from the jolly man himself.

Peregian Springs Christmas Spectacular

On December 13, 4.30pm-7.30pm is the Peregian Springs Christmas Spectacular. The Peregian Springs Rec Club Footy Fields will host carols, food, kids entertainment, live bands and a visit from Santa.

Pomona Night of Lights

December 14 is the Pomona Night of Lights at Stan Topper Park.

Noosa Carols by Candlelight

Noosa Carols by Candlelight is on December 17 from 7pm, an evening of carols, food and music by the Noosa River at the Noosaville Lions Park.