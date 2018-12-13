Menu
Catch festive library fun

13th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and Noosa Council libraries have a few festive events to keep everyone entertained in the lead up.

For required bookings or enquiries phone 5329 6555 or visit the library's website.

Tinsel Tales It's Christmas!

Join the special edition storytime with songs, stories, craft and special visitor. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library - December 18 from 10-11am

Cooroy Library - December 19 from 10-11am

Make it, take it Christmas Edition

Unleash your creative curiosity! Create crafts, cards, creatures and more. Drop in and check out the make it, take it craft table. Free. Bookings required.

Both Noosaville and Cooroy Library - December 20 from 10am-12pm

Jingle Bells, Rudolph Smells Party

Jingle Bells, Rudolph Smells Party with the world famous author and musician Deano Yipadee. Get festive; sing, dance and laugh your way into Christmas. First 5 Forever Christmas event. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Memorial Hall - December 21 from 10-11am

Noosa Leisure Centre - December 21 from 2-3pm

