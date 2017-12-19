Catch the Santa riders as they cruise around Noosa

NICE SLEIGH: The Santa bikers are back this year, spreading Christmas cheer on December 22.

NICE SLEIGH: The Santa bikers are back this year, spreading Christmas cheer on December 22.

OH WHAT fun it is to ride in a 100-horsepower motorbike.

The Santa bikers are back this year after last year's successful convoy of spreading Christmas cheer.

On December 22, more than a dozen motorbike riders dressed in red are expected to gather at Cooroy Train Station for a ride around Noosa, through Eumundi and up to Hastings St.

Molly Erickson posted the plan on the Noosa Community Notice Board on Facebook, welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts to dress up and join in.

"We will be meeting at Cooroy Train Station at 5pm, so if you get there before they leave you might be able to get a photo,” she said.

"They will then make their way around Eumundi and Noosa shortly after.

"If you see a Santa give them a wave. There will also be elves handing out candy canes.

"This is just something fun we like to do every year for Christmas and with it being so popular last year we had to do it again.

"Feel free for any other Santa riders to come join us. Just meet at Cooroy Train Station at 5pm.”

Many community members said they were looking forward to seeing the team dashing through the roads once more.