Catching Mic Conway

MIC Conway is performing at Pomona's Majestic Theatre on Saturday, February 16, supported by local old girl, Cherry Atric.

The Aria award winner was born into a family of vaudeville theatre and opera.

With his brother Jim, he founded the Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band, which became a cult phenomenon.

He has toured across much of the world and has written and recorded many albums.

Conway also works with The Wiggles, being the voice of Wags the Dog.

He appears in the group's DVDs and movie, and tours with them.

Performing with guitarist Robbie Long, the Majestic show will bring a circus of comedy, music and magic.

There's magic, juggling, cavorting and that trademark tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.

Stripped back, irreverent, and shameless... it's surreal vaudeville for crooning and swooning.

Support act Cherry Atric will delight you with her very funny and very irreverent parodies and naughty takes on aging.

With her band, the Arthur Rytus players she will perform snippets from her new show Baby Boomers Like Me.

Don't miss this special performance.

details

WHAT: Mic Conway

WHEN: Saturday February 16, 7pm

WHERE: Majestic Theatre, Pomona

TICKETS: $25 online www.themajestictheatre

.com.au, $30 at the door if not pre-sold, group discount for 6 or more: $20pp.