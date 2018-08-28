Catching the sunny break

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: Elle Orr, with Tyson, 9 and Savannah, 4, enjoy the weather 'window'.

SUNDAY was all about timing.

With forecast weather predicting rain all day, it was going to be a disappointment for those who had organised outdoor events, sports activities and barbecues.

Others were hoping the skies would open to feed gardens, fill water tanks and perhaps carry on to parched farms further inland.

Sunrise Beach mum Elle Orr knew her kids enjoyed Pirates Park at Gympie Terrace, so it was a question of catching any weather break that presented itself.

"We wanted to make the effort to get outdoors,” Elle said.

"We come to Pirate Park all the time. It's so pretty with the river and all the boats.

"We thought we'd grab the window of sunshine,” she said around 10.30am.

She timed it well, as the heavens opened an hour later as thunderstorms broke out.

In rainfall totals up to 9am Sunday, Noosa Heads received 11mm, while Cooroy only got 4mm. Other weather stations showed less than 10mm.

By 9am yesterday, Noosa Heads had another 20mm, Tewantin 22mm, Cooroy 11mm, Boreen Point 17mm, Pomona 7mm, and Kin Kin 9mm.