Catherine McGregor slams national broadcaster

Former veteran and prominent transgender writer Catherine McGregor has unloaded on the ABC for its lack of diversity after announcing she will headline her own current affairs program with Sky News.

Ms McGregor will anchor The McGregor Angle on Sky News and said the move highlights the lack of diversity at the national broadcaster.

"I have found the management at Sky vastly more accessible and professional than the ABC. I have been treated with integrity," she said.

Portrait of Catherine McGregor, who will be joining Sky News in Canberra. Picture by Sean Davey.

"I'm more at home in Sky than the ABC. The only place where I have been bullied and treated appallingly by management.

In 2018 Ms McGregor was unceremoniously dumped from her role as cricket commentator at the ABC and has maintained she was never given an explanation why.

"They never came clean on that … It is a grotesque parody of their diversity policy that the only trans broadcaster in Australia in politics and current affairs is at Sky and not the ABC," she said.

"Periodically they reach out to me to go on (the ABC) and I just point-blank refuse … I would never appear (on their shows) again."

The McGregor Angle will be on Sky News every Friday night from January 29 as part of the network's new line up for 2021 which will also see Nicholas Reece join as co-host of a new Friday afternoon program alongside Rita Panahi.

Ms McGregor said she was looking forward to bringing her years of experience across the Defence Force, Australian sport and the trans community to discuss the top stories of the week.

"I'm thrilled because it's been a very tough year for the media so to be hired in the middle of this is a tremendous vote of confidence," she said.

"The fact is I spent decades appearing for nothing at the ABC and I'm getting paid now, in my view (this) shows integrity on the part of management (of Sky)."

Journalist Laura Jayes will anchor the AM Agenda and commentators, Chris Kenny, Peta Credlin, Andrew Bolt, Alan Jones and Paul Murray will also return to the channel.

Former senator Cory Bernardi will host a new show on Friday nights titled Bernardi to take on the top stories for the week.

The changes come after what was a stellar year for the network with record audience engagement including a more than 70 per cent audience growth in the morning and 69 per cent audience growth in the daytime.

Originally published as Catherine McGregor slams national broadcaster