‘Cats and dogs’: 200m totals set to smash Coast

BRACE YOURSELF: Local surfers Flynn Smeaton and Cyrus Mann are looking forward to the wild weather that is heading for the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

The Sunshine Coast is set to be smashed with "manic" swells, gale-force winds, the highest tides of the year and rainfall totals in the "cats and dogs" category between 100-200mm.

The weather bureau has forecast the wild weather to build from Friday before big wet on Sunday.

Forecaster Livio Regano said winds and showers would peak on Sunday afternoon with a deluge of 200mm in rainfall on the cards.

"It's set to rain cats and dogs, blowing milk out of a tea cup, it will be pretty bad, worse than that," Mr Regano said.

"The bulk of the rain will fall on Sunday, anywhere from 100-200mm.

"Then gale-force winds and the biggest tides of the year".

The forecast has forced the Fisheries Department to pull shark nets from Coolum, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba, Wurtulla and Caloundra ahead of the weekend.

Mr Regano said the tides would peak at 2.1m at Mooloolaba about 8.30am on Tuesday with the potential to create "significant" erosion issues.

He said hazardous surf warnings and winds reaching more than 70km/h were forecast for Sunday.

"The surf will be quite manic, stay home," he said.

"There could be wave heights of 6m, even higher."

The weather predictions come during a summer which has already been declared a La Nina event.

Mr Regano said he was surprised it had taken this long for a major big wet event.