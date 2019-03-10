Menu
Login
News

Cattle killed, injured in cattle truck rollover

Anton Rose
by
10th Mar 2019 2:19 PM

POLICE are diverting traffic on the Warrego Highway after a cattle train rolled in Muckadilla, north of Roma, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer that was carrying the cattle had rolled about 12.20pm, killing and injuring a number of animals, but the prime mover itself remained upright.

The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked and police are managing traffic at the scene.

Two fire crews are also assisting, cutting free the cattle from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

maranoa region muckadilla roma warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    What's on this week

    What's on this week

    News Who's playing where this week

    Kenilworth's Tamika writing a real success story

    Kenilworth's Tamika writing a real success story

    News Looking to write a strong career at USC

    Show your support and shave for a cure

    Show your support and shave for a cure

    News A local hairdressing academy gears up for cancer fundraiser

    Staging a clean-up is a Peregian Beach hit

    Staging a clean-up is a Peregian Beach hit

    News Noosa nippers clean up their beach