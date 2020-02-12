Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Business

CBA $4.5bn H1 profit beats expectations

by Alex Druce
12th Feb 2020 7:20 AM

Commonwealth Bank has beaten market expectations with a $4.48 billion first-half cash profit amid pressure from record low interest rates and rising costs.

Australia's biggest bank beat the $4.34 billion figure that had been tipped by analysts, but a flat net operating income result, as well as higher expenses, and a 12.5 per cent increase in loan impairments meant the figure for the six months to December 31 was 4.3 per cent down on last year's $4.68 billion.

Group net interest margin was up one basis point at 2.11 per cent, which the bank said had helped it to hold its interim dividend at a fully-franked $2 per share.

More Stories

Show More
business cba commonwealth bank finance h1 profit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on jewellers such as Wallace Bishop and Prouds, according to one export. How do these brands regain their shine?

        First chef hat for popular hotel restaurnt

        premium_icon First chef hat for popular hotel restaurnt

        News Noosa eateries clean up at 2020 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Awards.

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather Rain saves thousands from water restrictions.

        Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        premium_icon Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        News Noosa Council has defended its use of aerial controls to try and stop major virus...