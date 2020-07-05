CBD shaken by tragic balcony fall

A woman has been seriously injured after reportedly falling several storeys. PHOTO: Jenny Munro

COUNSELLING will be offered to staff at a Cairns hostel and pub after a woman fell from a balcony while patrons ate dinner below.

Paramedics were called to the Esplanade in the CBD at 7.51pm on Saturday after reports of a woman falling from a ledge of the Global Backpackers hostel above Rattle n' Hum Bar and Grill.

The woman, in her 60s, sustained serious head and chest injuries and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition.

Hostel manager Kim Shearer said staff were coming to grips with what had happened to one of their guests.

The Cairns Post understands Queensland Police are treating the matter as a suicide attempt.

"I'm just devastated with what happened," Ms Shearer said.

"My key staff members have obviously seen the (CCTV) footage with police.

"I haven't seen that yet but I will this morning."

Ms Shearer said she was proud of the way her staff handled the matter.

"I've said I would help them if they need help, and if they need to talk to someone then they can, of course."

The woman was still in a critical condition this morning.

The hostel reopened about a fortnight ago after shutting during the coronavirus lockdown.

None of its current guests are backpackers.

