Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
News

CCTV: Police allege man threatened taxi driver, didn't pay

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you seen this man? 

At around 2.47pm on October 29 a taxi driver picked up the pictured man from Christie St, Walkervale.

Police allege the man has then begun arguing with the taxi driver about the booking fee.

Police say that due to the man continuing to argue with the taxi driver, the taxi driver has stopped and told the man to get another cab.

Police allege the man then threatened the taxi driver both verbally and physically before exiting the cab and refusing to pay the fare. 

Anyone who has information about the person pictured, or has information about the theft, is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1902144894.

crime fare evasion police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        premium_icon Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing three patients after the crash about 7am

        Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        premium_icon Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        Environment Sekisui House development would give a “heightened appreciation”

        Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        premium_icon Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        News Noosa Council looks for a parking barrier to ease road congestion.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...