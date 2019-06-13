Celeb Aussie Survivor contestants revealed

A swimming legend, a well-known CEO and an Olympic gold medallist are among the 'Champions' heading to Fiji for the next season of Australian Survivor.

The show's fourth season will resurrect last year's Champions V Contenders formula, pitting a team of well-known, successful Aussies with a batch of underdogs.

Reality TV can be a gamble for those already in the public eye, but it can also pay off handsomely - Olympic swimming legend Shane Gould won the show last year, pocketing $500,000 for her efforts.

Fellow swimming champion Susie Maroney is no doubt hoping to follow in her footsteps this season.

"I've come on to Survivor for the experience and the challenge. I have been raising children after my swimming career and want to know if I still have that toughness," Maroney said.

"My favourite part of Australian Survivor has to be Shane Gould winning, it showed guts and how she played tough in challenges. She watched quietly at first then as the game went on, she became more strategic."

Here are the first batch of Champions announced for season four:

Susie Maroney, 44, Marathon Swimmer

Susie Maroney. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

The most highly decorated long-distance swimmer in Australian history, Susie knows how to stay strong mentally and how important endurance is to win a game like Survivor. Growing up with asthma, her mother got Susie and her siblings into swimming to build up their lung capacity which lead to a huge career in marathon swimming. Most famous for her 1999 swim from Mexico to Cuba, the world's longest open water swim, Susie completed the 200km swim in 38 hours, a feat no one has done since.

Andrew Ettingshausen, 53, NRL Legend

Andrew Ettingshausen. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

When you think of NRL, Andrew Ettingshausen (ET) is one of the biggest names in the sport's recent history. Renowned as one of the best NRL players of our time, ET played 328 games for the Cronulla Sharks over 18 years. The longevity of his career and his contribution to the NRL has cemented his status as a legend of the game and was awarded the Dally M Centre of the Year Award in 1994 and 1996. Still living in Sydney's shire and the father of four girls, ET now spends most of his time out on the water with his own fishing TV series, Escape With ET, which airs on Network 10.

Janine Allis, 53, CEO Powerhouse

Janine Allis. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

One of Australia's leading entrepreneurs and CEO's, Janine is the founder of Boost Juice bars, which is now one of the largest juice bars in the world. With over 600 stores in 15 countries, the iconic brand has secured Janine a spot in the list of top Aussie businesses. Her overall company, Retail Zoo, employs over 7000 people working across four businesses. The winner of numerous retail, franchise and business awards including Telstra Business Woman of the Year, she is also well known to Australian TV audiences from Network 10s, Shark Tank.

Ross Clarke-Jones, 53, Big Wave Surfer

Ross Clarke-Jones. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

A legendary big wave surfer, Ross is one of the most iconic surfers to catch waves over 24 metres high. Known as Mad Dog, Ross has a need for speed in all things action. Making his name as a big wave surfer at the 1986 Billabong Pro, he then spent 12 years on the ASP World Tour. In 2001, Ross became the first Australian surfer (and first non-Hawaiian) to win the prestigious Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. Then in 2016, he took second place at the elite big wave competition now known as The Eddie, which is the world's most renowned big wave surfing competition.

Steven Bradbury, 45, Olympic Gold Medallist

Steven Bradbury. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

Not many people have a phrase named after them in the Australian National Dictionary, but 'Doing a Bradbury' has become part of the country's vernacular. Steven is a former short track speed skater and four-time Olympian. He's most famous for his Gold Medal win at the 2002 Winter Olympics after his four opponents all collided, leaving him to skate to victory. This win made Steven something of a folk hero and the story of the underdog who never gave up.

Joining these celebs are the first three contestants to be announced from the 'Contenders' tribe: Gold miner John Eastoe, 28, cleaner Sarah Ayles, 45, and 29-year-old high school teacher / pro wrestler Matty Farrelly.

Hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, the fourth season of Australian Survivor is coming soon to Ten.