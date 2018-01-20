Menu
Login
News

Celebrate Australia Day at free family event

CHEERS: Edith Boulton and Lynne Banford on Australia Day last year.
CHEERS: Edith Boulton and Lynne Banford on Australia Day last year. John McCutcheon

AUSSIE, aussie, aussie... Australia Day is almost here.

Tewantin Noosa Lions and Noosa Heads Rotary Clubs have organised an entertaining day celebrating all things that make Australia great.

There will be live music, magicians, food trucks and classic cars, and hundreds are expected to attend the full day of festivities at the Lions Park on January 26.

The barbecues will fire up at 7am with a big Aussie breakfast in the park.

At 10.20am, festival MC Nickleby will officially open the event on the centre stage, followed by the first live music act of the day, AZ.U.R at 10.30am.

Alexander Mills will perform at 11.45am, followed by Nickleby the Magician at 1pm.

At 1.15pm the Ryan Giles Band will offer up smooth reggae beats and funk, followed by Carl Lynch rocking Aussie classics.

The legendary Phil Emmanuel will perform his skilful electric guitar show at 3.45pm.

And the closing act at 5pm will be Sharon Brooks and Pocket Love, a soulful group sure to have the crowd dancing.

On the marquee stage, catch Nickleby the Magician and the Cherry Ripes Quartet throughout the day.

Across the park there will be family and kids activities, roaming entertainers, market stalls, food stalls and much more.

The event is free, with donations to go to United Synergies to help youth mental health.

Topics:  australia day free event noosa noosa heads rotary club noosaville noosaville lions park tewantin noosa lions club

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ginger Festival is better every year

Ginger Festival is better every year

The 2018 Ginger Festival, held January 19 to 21 at the Yandina Ginger Factory, showcased some of the region's top producers, chefs and experts.

Keep pets eating healthy foods too

GOOD GRUB IDEAS: Kim McCosker (centre) IGA owners Cheryl and Bart Derlagen (rear) and shoppers at IGA Outlook.

Cookbook author hits Noosa Outlook

Song reunites strangers after two years across three states

HEART FELT: Musician Jeff Leonard explains the story behind his new song White Feathers before playing it to a crowd in Tewantin, in the hopes of reconnecting with the father and son who inspired it. The song made its way to the pair, who live in Victoria, through the power of social media.

Story of a musician's mission to reconnect with a son is complete

This ginger genius has a green planas Nev's house in order

SUSTAINING: Nev Hyman with a sustainable house he built for those in need overseas.

Green living

Local Partners