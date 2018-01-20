Celebrate Australia Day at free family event

CHEERS: Edith Boulton and Lynne Banford on Australia Day last year.

AUSSIE, aussie, aussie... Australia Day is almost here.

Tewantin Noosa Lions and Noosa Heads Rotary Clubs have organised an entertaining day celebrating all things that make Australia great.

There will be live music, magicians, food trucks and classic cars, and hundreds are expected to attend the full day of festivities at the Lions Park on January 26.

The barbecues will fire up at 7am with a big Aussie breakfast in the park.

At 10.20am, festival MC Nickleby will officially open the event on the centre stage, followed by the first live music act of the day, AZ.U.R at 10.30am.

Alexander Mills will perform at 11.45am, followed by Nickleby the Magician at 1pm.

At 1.15pm the Ryan Giles Band will offer up smooth reggae beats and funk, followed by Carl Lynch rocking Aussie classics.

The legendary Phil Emmanuel will perform his skilful electric guitar show at 3.45pm.

And the closing act at 5pm will be Sharon Brooks and Pocket Love, a soulful group sure to have the crowd dancing.

On the marquee stage, catch Nickleby the Magician and the Cherry Ripes Quartet throughout the day.

Across the park there will be family and kids activities, roaming entertainers, market stalls, food stalls and much more.

The event is free, with donations to go to United Synergies to help youth mental health.