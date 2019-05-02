Menu
Vietnamese-inspired gin cocktail.
News

Celebrate creative flavours

2nd May 2019 3:30 PM

FORTUNE Noosa Heads Distillery and Sum Yung Guys have joined forces to create a unique gin with distinct Vietnamese flavours of the iconic "pho'' soup.

The gin showcases the vibrancy and creativity of the Sunshine Beach restaurant matched with bold curated flavours of the distillery and brings out flavours of fish sauce, spring onion, bean shoots and chilli.

To celebrate the collaboration, the boys at Sum Yung Guys will take over Fortune Bar on Sunday from 3.30-5.30pm.

Featuring the creative talents of Sum Yung Guys' Matt Sinclair, Dylan Campbell and Sean Duncan alongside Fortune's head distiller Jack Boyd, they will serve free gin tastings and whip up signature cocktails to showcase fresh Vietnamese flavours.

Fortune Distillery is at 19 Venture Dr, Noosaville.

