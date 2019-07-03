Celebrate culture at hinterland art centre

Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre will hold a Naidoc Week celebration as part of school holiday activities.

COORY'S Butter Factory Arts Centre has plenty on these school holidays.

On Thursday, July 11 from 12-3pm the centre will hold a NAIDOC Week celebration for an afternoon of deeper understanding of local country and connection to culture.

The afternoon will include a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, storytime and the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Group.

BFAC Assistant coordinator Alison Mooney said it will be an afternoon to recognise and learn more about Indigenous Australian Culture.

"Settle in with us as traditional Kabi Kabi Custodian Lyndon Davis shares stories of the Cooroy region,” she said.

"We'll learn about local Kabi Kabi history, storytelling and language, indigenous perspectives of caring for country and custodianship, and the bush food calendar.”

"Let's come together to leave more connected - and in the process, learn how we can serve as the shared custodians of this great land.”

The event is free and open to all ages. Groups also welcome.

Three art exhibition are showing until July 23 including: Hear My Voice with 18 works by Contemporary, First Nations' artists of the region, Shaped by Nature by ceramicist Fiona Cuthbert O'Meara and painter Alan Pirie and A Class Act with nine works by Michael Winter's summer school students on show.

Check out the BFAC website for more events during July.