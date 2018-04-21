Celebrate motherhood - and raise funds

TIME FOR TEA: Katie Rose and Life Beyond 30 members (from left) Gabriela Alvarenga Craig, Libby Wallace, Susan Lancaster, Sally Beasley, Sharran Braddish and Kay Hennessy.

Alan Lander

KATIE Rose Cottage hospice service and women's network group Life Beyond 30 are combining to host a special motherhood celebration afternoon tea fundraiser on Saturday, May 12.

Organiser Dianne Harkins said the event would help raise funds for nursing care at Katie Rose Cottage, which was located close to the event venue, Noosa Valley Manor.

"The tea will provide an opportunity to come together to celebrate the fabulous life-changing power of motherhood,” Ms Harkins said.

"Set in the beautiful gardens of Noosa Valley Manor the afternoon will bring together women of all ages to celebrate and share their experience of motherhood.”

The treats on offer will be very special and tantalising, too.

"The afternoon tea is being prepared by owner Roberto Luca and will include delicious treats, a glass of Pimms and tea or coffee,” Ms Harkins said.

"There will be entertainment through the afternoon which includes local Noosa talent, Alisa Laventure, lucky door prizes and raffles.

"The event is being sponsored by Life Beyond 30, Gibson's Noosa, Foxtail Resort and Lady Bird Noosa.

"All money raised on the day will got towards nursing care at Katie Rose Cottage.”

Tickets are $49 and are limited in number, so best not to wait too long to make a booking.

To book your place at this great event, go to www.ticketbo.com.au/ katierosecottage.

You can call Dianne Harkins on 0432 922 039 for more information.

Noosa Valley Manor is located at 115 Wust Rd, Doonan.