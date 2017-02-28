Celebrate pride at Rainbow River Fest

THE Rainbow River Festival is making a comeback, adding a dash of fabulousness to Noosa once more.

In its second year, the festival will ride the post-Mardis Gras high with events celebrating pride, love and laughter.

"After the success of last year's festival, we are excited to build an even bigger, more fabulous community event for 2017," organiser Kirsty Patten said.

"The weekend of fabulous festivities kicks off with sunset cocktails on Friday carries through the weekend and culminates in a family-friendly picnic and Pink Flamingo-themed River Parade.

"Come along, be flirty, be daring and definitely be fabulous! There will be plenty to look at and lots of activities planned - so you definitely don't want to miss this."

This year sees fresh support coming from Noosaville Business Association, Noosa Council and Tourism Noosa, as they are on board and firmly behind the annual event.

The festival starts at the Noosa Yacht Club, 4.30pm Friday, March 17, with sunset cocktails.

Later, the Villa Noosa will host Melony Brests' famous Drag Queen Bingo.

On Saturday, Melony Brests will host The Pink Stiletto walking rally from 11am to 1pm. The Spectacular Extravaganza party at the Villa on Saturday evening features the Powder Puff girls plus Gambler and Angela Toohey Trio. Party the night away with a special guest DJ.

On Sunday, March 19, from 10am everyone is invited to gather for a BYO picnic in the park alongside Noosa River before joining the main event at midday, The River Parade.

Hire a boat, bring your own or join the official Rainbow Party boat on a two-hour adventure, followed by farewell drinks at Red on Thomas.