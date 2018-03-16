Celebrate St Patrick's Day at Reef Hotel

LOOKING for a close to Ireland experience this St Patrick's Day?

Flanagan's Irish Bar at the Noosa Reef Hotel has a big day planned.

The doors will open at 10am with Guinness and Kilkenny flowing, live Irish music all day with the Noosa Pipe Band, Irish Dancers from 12-12.30pm, Barely Shakes will fire up at 2pm then local talent Allan Kelly Trio plays from 6pm.

The day will be a family fun day with face painting for the kids plus a tasty Irish inspired menu will be on offer throughout the day with all day dining.

A Guinness beer garden will be open throughout the day in the hotel's new-look deck.

There will also be loads of giveaways on the day.

Party on through the night in Soda for the hotel's St Patrick's Day after party with local talented DJs taking the stage plus all time party favourites Bombs Away will be dropping beats to get your groove on.

Bookings are recommended. Phone 54307500.

After party tickets are available online at https://liveatyourlocal. oztix.com.au/?Event=84149