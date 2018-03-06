Celebrate the arrival of Queen's Baton

PART OF HISTORY: Electra Outram and Jordan Mercer will be the first and last people to run with the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton when it travels through Noosa.

NOOSA, you deserve the afternoon off.

When the Queen's Baton Relay travels through the neighbourhood on March 26, there'll be nothing to do except celebrate its arrival.

More than 30 residents will carry the Common- wealth Games motif on its 7km journey through Noosa, so you can guarantee there will be some traffic disruptions.

The Baton will depart from Read Park on Goodwin St, Tewantin, then make its way along Gympie Tce and Noosa Pde before finishing up at Noosa Main Beach at 5.30pm where there will be a party for the community.

Spectators will be able to watch the relay from footpaths and parks.

"Come and support our baton-bearers and share in the magic of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games,” Noosa Councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

