Celebrate the art of permaculture

FOOD UP: Chef Jodie Williams will cook all the meals at the Kin Kin permaculture festival CelebrATE.

A PERMACULTURE farm will open its gates to the community for a food festival celebrating sustainable farming and local produce.

The two-day celebration of music and food CelebrATE! will take place on the long weekend of Sunday, April 30 until Monday, May 1 at permaculture property Maungaraeeda in Kin Kin.

Organiser Zaia Kendall said she is looking forward to welcoming the public to her farm and introducing the Sunshine Coast to the art of permaculture.

"(We) are excited to open our gates to people for CelebrATE! on Labour Day weekend, and to showcase our permaculture property which is currently providing us with around 90% of our food, 100% of our cooking energy needs and most of our animal feed,” Zaia said.

"We will immerse people in three workshops per day, plus a tour and a music jam. We will finish the days with music and dance.

"Food is all inclusive and is made by fantastic local chef Jodie Williams from Black Ant Gourmet. All food is locally grown and our farm, Maungaraeeda, will try and provide as much of the food as possible.”

The festival has secured expert presenters including Tom Kendall, Jason Davies, Amanda Moore and Jodie Williams, plus musicians Linsey Pollak and the Unusual Suspects, a 25-piece street band playing dance music with a Balkan feel, Mal Webb with violinist Kylie Morrigan and the Formidable Vegetable Sound System.

There is the option to camp and attend the whole festival with a season ticket, or attend Sunday or Monday.

For all details on CelebrATE! visit permaculturesunshinecoast.org.

Event is ages 15 and over, and tickets are only available online.