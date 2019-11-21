Celebrate the end of school with ‘fun-draiser’

CELEBRATION: Pomona State School's Barbara Harch and Alyson Covey are joined by Bendigo Bank's Karl Doss and Ella Dawes as they prepare for Pomona in the Park on November 28.

CELEBRATION: Pomona State School's Barbara Harch and Alyson Covey are joined by Bendigo Bank's Karl Doss and Ella Dawes as they prepare for Pomona in the Park on November 28.

A BIG crowd is expected to converge on Stan Topper Park to help Pomona State School finish their year with a bang.

The annual Pomona in the Park celebration will be held on November 28, with the twilight event the biggest fundraiser for the year for the Pomona State School P&C.

Performances from each of the 14 classes as well as the school concert band, rock band, choir and the winner of Pomona’s Got Talent will make for an evening full of entertainment.

School principal, Alyson Covey said it’s something the students and families of Pomona look forward to every year.

“Make sure you’re at Stan Topper Park next week,” Ms Covey said.

“Our mega raffle is on again this year and there are lots of great prizes to be won.

“The grand prize is an overnight stay at RACV Noosa Resort, valued at $360. The value of all the prizes is over $8,000, so we’re really excited about seeing all the prizes go to supporters of this wonderful event.”

Raffle tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the event or from Pomona State School administration office in the lead up to the event.

Plenty of food will be available on the night too, with the Cooroy Pomona Lions running their barbecue food stall and ice cream and coffee vans will also be on site.

Pomona Student Council will be selling show bags at the park on the night with proceeds going towards a new senior playground. The show bags will be $5 with all goods donated by local businesses. Only 100 show bags available, so you had better be quick.

Events like Pomona in the Park don’t happen without generous supporters.

Pomona IGA, Pages Furnishers, Energex, Alligator Water Tank Cleaning and the Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank will be major sponsors for the event.

Pomona Community Bank’s, Karl Doss said he knows the event will be a great success again this year.

“Pomona in the Park is another great chance for Pomona to showcase its community spirit,” Mr Doss said.

“As locals, we know it’s important for the kids, the family and most of all, the school.”

In the lead up to Pomona in the Park, the entire school community will combine to help create a “massive” temporary show ground for the celebration.

The Year 6 students will countdown to the fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Pomona in the Park is for all ages and begins at 5.30pm.