Celebrate the new year at Noosa River

LIGHT THE NIGHT: Catch the New Year's Eve Fireworks at Noosa River on Monday. Contributed

ROUND out 2018 with the whole family and prepare to welcome in the new year with a bang.

The Noosa River shores will come to life this New Year's Eve for the family fireworks display at 9pm in front of Noosa Boathouse.

The Noosa River has always been a popular spot for families to watch the sun set on the year that was.

Noosa Boathouse owner Phil Bradford said they are looking forward to another great event, perfect for all members of the family.

"The free family fireworks allows the littlest spectators the chance to enjoy a fantastic display without having to last until midnight,” Mr Bradford said.

"I encourage people to get down there early to find a good spot.”

The annual fireworks display is presented by Noosa Boathouse and Noosaville Business Association who have joined forces with local businesses to run the family-friendly event.

Mr Bradford thanked all the 2018 sponsors for their support.

And if you want the best seat in the house, Noosa Boathouse and new restaurant 250 Grammi have dinner reservations available for New Year's Eve with great views of the fireworks.

Details and bookings available on their websites.